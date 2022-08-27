Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Down 93.2% in August

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the July 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Greenlane Trading Down 6.5 %
GNLN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 278,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.15. Greenlane has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $61.80.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.20). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GNLN has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.
