Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Down 93.2% in August

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the July 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Greenlane Trading Down 6.5 %

GNLN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 278,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.15. Greenlane has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $61.80.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.20). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 775.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 629,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 478,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 35.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 865,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 225,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

GNLN has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

About Greenlane

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.