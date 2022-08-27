Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 815.6% in August

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 815.6% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Greenland Minerals Stock Down 25.5 %

OTCMKTS:GDLNF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Greenland Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

