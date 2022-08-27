Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 815.6% in August

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 815.6% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Greenland Minerals Stock Down 25.5 %
OTCMKTS:GDLNF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Greenland Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
Greenland Minerals Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenland Minerals (GDLNF)
