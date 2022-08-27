Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.30) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Greatland Gold Price Performance

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 8.30 ($0.10) on Wednesday. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The company has a market capitalization of £337.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.