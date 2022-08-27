Graham Griffiths Sells 10,000 Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $73,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,104.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Graham Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaccitech alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Graham Griffiths sold 500 shares of Vaccitech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $2,380.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Graham Griffiths sold 5,000 shares of Vaccitech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $22,500.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Graham Griffiths sold 8 shares of Vaccitech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $42.24.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

Shares of VACC stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $192.78 million, a PE ratio of -172.61 and a beta of -0.05. Vaccitech plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

VACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech makes up 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned 0.31% of Vaccitech as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccitech

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.