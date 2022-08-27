Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Financial Analysis

Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Golden Path Acquisition and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kanzhun has a consensus target price of 27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Kanzhun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

66.1% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Kanzhun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Kanzhun $668.35 million 13.22 -$168.07 million 0.22 110.14

Golden Path Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kanzhun.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -1.64% Kanzhun 13.49% 5.71% 4.50%

Summary

Kanzhun beats Golden Path Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Path Acquisition

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

