GoByte Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $80,344.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.