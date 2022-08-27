Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the July 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SRET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 130,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,466. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

