Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the July 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of SRET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 130,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,466. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
