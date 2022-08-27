Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading Up 0.9%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 7,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 27,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Southeast Asia ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.