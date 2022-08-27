Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 79.2% in August

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Global Self Storage stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,886. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Global Self Storage

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,186.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 692,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.