Ghost 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $494.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $494.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00128109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087266 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,346,284 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.