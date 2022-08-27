Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Genetron Price Performance

GTH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 406,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,680. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.13. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 101.62% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genetron

About Genetron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 109.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 67,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 86.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.