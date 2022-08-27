Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Genetron Price Performance
GTH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 406,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,680. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.13. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 101.62% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%.
About Genetron
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.
