General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lowered by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 134,241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,827,000 after acquiring an additional 116,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

