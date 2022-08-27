GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

