GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.
GDS Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
