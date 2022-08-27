Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading 41.7% Lower Over Last Week

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $2,237.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Garlicoin Coin Profile
Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,969,816 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “
Garlicoin Coin Trading
