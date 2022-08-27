GAP (NYSE:GPS) Announces Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13, RTT News reports. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. GAP’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GAP Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,407,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

