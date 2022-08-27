Gameswap (GSWAP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $37,585.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $37,585.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

