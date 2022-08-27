Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th.
Gale Pacific Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08.
Gale Pacific Company Profile
