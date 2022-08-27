Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Shares Down 2.5%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 12,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 81,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($51.02) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

