FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts recently commented on FREY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 2.4 %

FREY stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

