Frenchie Network Price Tops $0.0000 (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Frenchie Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frenchie Network has a market capitalization of $117,152.00 and $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00830132 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Frenchie Network Profile
Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.
Buying and Selling Frenchie Network
Receive News & Updates for Frenchie Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frenchie Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.