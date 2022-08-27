Frenchie Network Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Frenchie Network has a total market capitalization of $117,152.00 and $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.
Frenchie Network Profile
Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.
Buying and Selling Frenchie Network
