Frax Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $11.76 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,498,771,031 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

