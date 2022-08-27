Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Trading 2% Higher

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 1.01 and last traded at 1.01. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.99.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.98.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.
