Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Purchases 74,710 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $351,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,640,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,808,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $460,740.91.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,362,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 118,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

