Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Purchases 74,710 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $351,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,640,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,808,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $330,882.60.
  • On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $392,776.16.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.
  • On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $583,694.25.
  • On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $460,740.91.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,362,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 118,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

