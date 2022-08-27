ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.73 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FORG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,313. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 485,378 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 191,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 213,370 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.