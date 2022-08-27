Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.76). 3,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.76).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.63. The stock has a market cap of £124.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.18.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT



Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

