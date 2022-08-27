Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.33 billion-$8.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Foot Locker Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FL stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,796. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

