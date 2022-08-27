Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE FL opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Foot Locker by 37.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Foot Locker by 183.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.