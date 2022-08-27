FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $113.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

