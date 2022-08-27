Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,422. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after acquiring an additional 243,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,541,000 after acquiring an additional 90,643 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 375,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

