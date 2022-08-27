Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.14.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.73. 1,370,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Insider Activity

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 990,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,616 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.