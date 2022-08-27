Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.48. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 14,312 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 4.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
