FLETA Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.30 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (FLETA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. FLETA has a total market cap of $36.30 million and $60,454.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLETA Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLETA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

