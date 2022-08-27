Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $204.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $216.00 to $204.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.68.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.30.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

