First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 232.3% from the July 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. 151,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

