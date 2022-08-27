First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 93.8% in August

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $81.14.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
