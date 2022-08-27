First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 93.8% in August

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $81.14.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

