First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after purchasing an additional 545,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 284,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 911,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,249,000 after acquiring an additional 97,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 697,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.