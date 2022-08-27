First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 434.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FAD traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $131.48.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
Further Reading
