First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 434.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FAD traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $131.48.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

