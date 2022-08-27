First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 166.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $38,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Further Reading

