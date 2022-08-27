First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.77% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,609,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,146,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 564,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,135,000 after acquiring an additional 59,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 260,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $51.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

