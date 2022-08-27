First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Up 326.5% in August

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 326.5% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FVC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.31. 12,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,089. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

