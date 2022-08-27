First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Pacific Price Performance

FPAFY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. 17,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. First Pacific has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.26.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.95%.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.