FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $26.85 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $26.85 million and $4.23 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002662 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003466 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000705 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 809,036,055 coins and its circulating supply is 607,626,090 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

