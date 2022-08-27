Financial Comparison: Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) versus Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tokio Marine and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 1 3 2 0 2.17

Lemonade has a consensus target price of $31.29, indicating a potential upside of 40.04%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $52.23 billion 0.74 $3.74 billion $4.83 11.54 Lemonade $128.40 million 12.00 -$241.30 million ($4.53) -4.93

This table compares Tokio Marine and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 6.37% 9.34% 1.41% Lemonade -163.39% -29.43% -18.66%

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Lemonade on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

(Get Rating)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.