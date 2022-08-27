Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director James Andrew Beck Sells 20,500 Shares

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director James Andrew Beck sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.57, for a total transaction of C$380,767.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,962,553.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

FIL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.18.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

