Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC remained flat at $9.79 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,037. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.