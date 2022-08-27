Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 916 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after buying an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $5.03 on Friday, hitting $240.65. 2,969,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.00. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

