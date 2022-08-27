Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 5,905 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.98. 4,274,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,611,886. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

