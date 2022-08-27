Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,751 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,921,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.52. The stock had a trading volume of 453,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

