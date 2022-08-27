Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.69. 1,336,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,009. The firm has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.